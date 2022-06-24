2022 June 24 16:01

Expert says Russia’s Far Eastern seaports set for handling up to 1.5 million TEUs of exports

Source: VMTP



Russian seaports located in the Far East are capable of receiving and handling annually 1 million TEUs of export containers, said Ivan Atemasov, General Director, Eurosib SPb-TS who took part in Siberian Transport Forum.

The top manager of the Eurosib transport and logistics business shared a forecast for increasing the target numbers of the East-West corridor (Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Railroad Line Infrastructure) to 180 million tonnes by 2024 and highlighted the main problems of the Eastern operation domain: underdeveloped infrastructure, difficulties in the export planning process and the need to revise international legal acts.



The expert suggested considering other logistics schemes: “Currently, the seaports of the Far East are able to receive 1 million TEUs of exported goods, taking into account auxiliary capacities, it can be increased by another half a million.”



“We believe that within each transport corridor, systematic comprehensive work should be carried out to manage capacity. And we do talk about a certain operator. It can also be a non-profit organisation that will be tasked to competently and professionally solve the logistical issues that are standing,” Ivan Atemasov concluded.