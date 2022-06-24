2022 June 24 12:42

Sea Port of St.Petersburg beefs up its crane fleet

The mobile harbour crane’s lifting capacity is 144 tonnes, jib length is 54 meters



Sea Port of Saint Petersburg (SP SPb, a company of PORT ONE GROUP) has expanded its fleet of handling equipment with the fourth Liebherr LHM 550 mobile crane, the SP SPb press office said.



The mobile harbour crane’s lifting capacity is 144 tonnes, jib length is 54 meters. After registration with Rostekhnadzor and Gostekhnadzor, the Liebherr crane will be involved in handling of dry bulk cargo.



The LHM 550 crane was delivered by sea-going transport from Container Terminal Saint Petersburg (also part of the Group). The crane redeployment was carried out by specialists of SMM Group.



Overall, the process of preparation, coordination with the RS, rolling onto a barge, securing, transporting, further unsecuring and rolling off the equipment from the vessel took five working days.



Previously, a Vityaz crane with a lifting capacity of 63 tonnes was delivered from Ust-Luga to Sea Port of Saint Petersburg for general cargo handling. SP SPb currently operates 42 gantry and mobile cranes.