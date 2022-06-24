2022 June 24 12:09

Crowley, ESVAGT strengthen venture for U.S. offshore wind vessels

Crowley and ESVAGT have executed additional joint venture agreements that further strengthen their commitment to support purpose-built, Jones Act vessel development and availability for U.S. offshore wind production, according to the company's release.

The new agreements, which follow the original agreement between the companies in 2021, will support their joint efforts for service operation vessels (SOVs). The latest additions focus on the financial and development efficiencies in the vessel development process between the companies.

The venture was created to develop a best-in-class design and deliver wind-dedicated, U.S flag SOV vessels. Crowley will own and operate the vessels crewed with U.S. mariners, while Crowley and ESVAGT will share in the financials of the venture.



A pioneer in the SOV concept in Europe, ESVAGT possesses an unparalleled experience in safely transferring people to offshore wind farm installations from a fleet of innovative and specialized vessels operated by highly qualified crew: annually, ESVAGT safely transfers more than 250,000 personnel members from SOV to offshore wind farm installations.



Through its commitment to sustainability and net-zero emissions, Crowley expanded capabilities across the clean energy sectors. This includes announced plans to develop and operate a wind services terminal in Salem, Massachusetts to serve the Commonwealth Wind offshore installation and other industry services.

Crowley has developed a network of certified offshore wind training programs in the U.S. The company is building the first U.S. all-electric, zero-emissions harbor tug and developing sister platforms.