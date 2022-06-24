2022 June 24 10:12

Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Stromme to join forces on cargo hold cleaning

Wilhelmsen entered into an agreement with Seven Seas to acquire 100 % of their shares in their subsidiary Stromme, according to the company's release. When established in 1971, Stromme became the first specialised cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. Today the company is a leading global player with extensive specialised experience within their field, providing customers with high quality solutions and innovations for cargo hold cleaning, withstanding the roughest conditions at sea.



Wilhelmsen will acquire the company in Norway from parent Seven Seas including operations in Germany and Singapore, as Stromme will transfer all of its people, business and assets into Wilhelmsen Ships Service. Stromme will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Ships Service. Combining Stromme’s strong knowledge, experience, and ways of working with Wilhelmsen’s global maritime network enables the combined companies to provide customers with an even better cargo hold cleaning offering going forward. Completion of the transaction is subject to predetermined conditions and is expected to happen in the third quarter of 2022.



With the most extensive global maritime supply network, Wilhelmsen Ships Service is active in 2,000 ports, in more than 100 countries worldwide. Supplying market-leading marine solutions, including the Unitor brand of products, Timm ropes, Unicool refrigerants, and Unitor and Nalfleet marine chemicals, we handle over 200,000 product deliveries every year. The maritime industry’s trusted partner in port, onboard and offshore, our marine products portfolio and innovative solutions are available for every conceivable vessel type in every market and region. At Wilhelmsen Ships Service, we keep global trade running and deliver dependable support for continued vessel operations



Stromme was established in 1971 as the first dedicated cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. The company is headquartered in Norway and has offices in Oslo, Hamburg and Singapore. From its Norwegian roots Stromme have become a global player in the marine industry and its cargo hold cleaning segment.