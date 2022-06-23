2022 June 23 17:51

Ports of Stockholm opens new quay at Frihamnen Port

The new quay at Frihamnen Port in Stockholm opened on 21st June, according to the company's release. The site was previously the location of the container terminal, which moved in 2020 to the newly built freight port, Stockholm Norvik Port. The move of the container terminal provided new opportunities for the container business to develop, but also opened up space for a brand-new cruise quay in the heart of Stockholm.

The new quay is 330 meters in length and is surrounded by ample space for efficient traffic flow, such as the arrival and departure of buses and taxis. The new quay is particularly suitable for turnaround calls, where a lot of space is needed for passengers checking in and checking out.

Another investment that Ports of Stockholm has begun is to provide cruise quays with onshore power connection facilities for the cruise ships. Next year the first facility for cruise ship onshore power connection will come into operation at the city centre Stadsgården quay. This is a joint initiative together with other Baltic Sea ports and is an important part of the ongoing environmental work towards sustainable cruise tourism.