2022 June 23 17:16

PIL launches new service WS6 to expand coverage between Far East and West Coast South America

Pacific International Lines (PIL) introduced a new weekly direct service linking China and Korea with four key countries in South America - Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Chile. The new service, known as West Coast South America 6 (WS6), will commence on 13 July 2022 from Ningbo, China.

WS6 aims to augment PIL’s existing two services WS2 and WSA, strengthening PIL’s connectivity into Colombia and Chile. It will be served by a consortium of ten vessels with an average effective capacity of about 3,300 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, Wan Hai Lines and Yang Ming Lines.

The ports of call for this WS6 service are:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Qingdao – Pusan – Manzanillo – Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Quetzal – Buenaventura – Valparaiso – Ningbo