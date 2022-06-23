  • Home
  2022 June 23

    thyssenkrupp nucera joins United Nations Global Compact

    thyssenkrupp nucera has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative to drive business awareness and action supporting of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. With this step, thyssenkrupp nucera commits to actively supporting the UNGC Ten Principles of human and labor rights, environmental protection and the fight against corruption by submitting the annual Communication on Progress that describes the company’s efforts to implement the Ten Principles of the UNGC.

    Sustainability is of critical importance to thyssenkrupp nucera, with a vision to support customers in their decarbonization goals through the engineering, procurement, and fabrication of green hydrogen solutions. The company is focused on contributing to the SDGs where it believes to have a noticeable impact, in particular in the areas of: affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and partnerships (SDG 17).

    On the way to implementing strategic targets towards its own climate neutrality, the company develops and undertakes holistic sustainability activities focused on reducing emissions produced throughout the entire lifecycle of its products, from development and production to recycling. Additionally, thyssenkrupp nucera has committed to calculating and reporting their own greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring employee health and safety in their operations, utilizing responsible procurement practices across the entire supplier network and enforcing strong governance standards, including diversity, transparency and accountability.

