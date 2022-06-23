2022 June 23 11:25

The 15-th Current State and Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services Conference kicks off in St. Petersburg

The forum will be held June 23-34 in St. Petersburg



The 15th edition of industry forum "Current State and Development Prospects of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services" opened in St. Petersburg. The event organizer is the SRO Russian Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers (RosMorRechbunker). PAO Sberbank is the forum Strategic Partner.



Main topics for discussion:



• Global and Russian bunker fuel markets



• Global crude oil and bunker markets



• Russian bunker fuel market. Events and price environment



• Changes in cross-border freight flows in Russia and Europe



• State support for the shipping and bunkering sectors due to global political and economic changes



• Manufacture of marine fuels at Russian refineries



• Supply of spare parts and maintenance of technical equipment under sanctions restrictions



• Payment and refund of excise duty on middle distillates



• Tax maneuver as a way to regulate the fuel market



• Insurance of bunker transactions, reinsurance in P&I clubs



• A risky approach to calculating the potential volume of oil spills as the basis for interaction between the state and business.



The following issues will be addressed, as part of the Managing Price Risk in the Bunker Fuel Market: Changes and New Challenges pannel discussion:



• Challenges in the hedging market for bunker commodity indices



• What are the challenges faced by financial institutions and the bunker fuel sector?



• How to look for solutions?



• Sberbank's plans to develop a hedging market for domestic Russian fuel indices.



The General Partner of the forum is Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC. The forum partners are Nevsky Mazut LLC, Infotek Flex LLC.



The PortNews media group traditionally speaks at the forum with an overview of the Russian ship bunkering market. This time the report will be presented by Marina Borisenko, head of the media outlet’s analytical department.



RosMorRechbunker was established in 2005 and unites bunker suppliers from all shipping regions of the country, which together ensure the supply of at least 80% of the total volume of marine fuels in the Russian Federation.