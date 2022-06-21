2022 June 21 17:50

DELO's logistics operator RUSCON launches direct multimodal service to Israel

In June 2022, a logistics operator RUSCON (part of the Delo Group), successfully implemented the first shipment of ninety 40-foot containers, as part of its new multimodal service between Russia and Israel. The shipment was sent by sea from Novorossiysk to the port of Ashdod. The purpose of these shipments is to link the regions of our country with the Israeli ones through the seaports of the two states, the Group said in a media release.



Transportation within Russia is provided by RUSCON regular services. The consolidation points in Novorossiysk are RUSCON 's own terminal and the NUTEP Container Terminal. The sea transportation shoulder is fully organized by RUSCON.



Currently the frequency of calls to Novorossiysk for this service is once in two weeks. Last mile service is available to RUSCON customers in Israel.



Commenting on the new service Andrey Chernyshev, the Senior Vice-President of RUSCON, said: “Under the conditions of partial uncertainty of the situation in the world, RUSCON is doing its best not only to maintain the existing logistic chains, but also to create new ones. Undoubtedly, the launch of the new service in Israel is a significant progress in expanding the geography of RUSCON 's multimodal services on the Black and Mediterranean seas. Such development makes it possible to offer our clients secure solutions for transportations in import-export directions. High demand for the service is evidenced by the loading of cargoes of Israeli manufacturers to Russian cargo owners already in the first call. Partaking of several Delo Group’ assets in the Russia-Israel service allows us to achieve a significant synergy effect and minimize the impact of the current negative factors”.



About the Company



Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.