2022 June 21 16:19

Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea - CNN

An iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant has sunk, just days after it was towed out to sea en route to an unspecified destination, according to CNN.

Jumbo Kingdom, a three-story vessel, the exterior of which was styled after a Chinese imperial palace, was towed away by tugboats last Tuesday after nearly half a century moored in the city's southwest waters.

The restaurant's main boat was traveling to an undisclosed shipyard when it capsized on Saturday after meeting "adverse conditions" near the Paracel Islands (also known as the Xisha Islands) in the South China Sea, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Limited said in a statement Monday.



The boat sank more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), making salvage work "extremely difficult," the statement said.





