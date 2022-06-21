2022 June 21 13:41

Cargill opens new waste-based biodiesel plant at North Sea Port

On Wednesday 15 June, Cargill opened its first state-of-the-art biodiesel plant that converts waste oils and fats into renewable fuel at its Ghent facility in North Sea Port. The biodiesel is destined for shipping and freight, helping reduce their carbon footprint, according to the company's release.

Cargill is investing $150 million in its existing oilseed and biodiesel plant in Ghent, taking a first step in the production of advanced biodiesel. The new facility will produce up to 115,000 tons per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 10,000 trucks or 150,000 cars. This will create 20 new direct jobs and 60 indirect jobs at the Ghent plant.

This project is Cargill's first to convert waste to biofuel and one of the largest such facilities in Europe. Using state-of-the-art technologies, the US food multinational's plant transforms all kinds of waste liquid oils and fats into advanced biodiesel. These include used cooking oils, tallow and residues from the production of edible oils. In this way, Cargill is supporting the circular economy by upgrading products that were previously discarded or destined only for low-value applications. In doing so, the company aims to fulfil its aims of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting circular fuels.

For Europe, Cargill's advanced biodiesel is an important step forwards in addressing this challenge. In the past, it has proved particularly difficult to develop low-carbon renewable fuels for shipping and heavy freight, even though transportation accounts for nearly a quarter of Europe's greenhouse gas emissions.