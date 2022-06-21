2022 June 21 10:13

China ports container volume rises 2.3% from January to May of 2022

From January to May of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 6251.0 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.5%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 116.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China