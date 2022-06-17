2022 June 17 15:59

Share of the Asia bound Russian crude exports exceeds 50% - Alexander Dyukov

Screenshort from the SPIEF live streaming



It is urgent to develop export infrastructure in this direction



The share of the route to Asian region for crude oil and oil products export from Russian suppliers has exceeded 50%, Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Management Board, General Director of Gazprom Neft said today speaking at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).



The Gazprom Neft also added that it is necessary to develop export infrastructure in this direction, including port facilities and a tanker fleet.