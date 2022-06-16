U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM

  • Home
    Dr. Michael Dykes, President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), said Tuesday that exporting American dairy products around the globe has improved as a result of a new partnership between the IDFA, the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics. Dr. Dykes participated in a media briefing with Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, according to the Port of Los Angeles's release.
     
    “Despite economic headwinds and supply chain challenges around the world, U.S. dairy exports continue to outperform previous years, including through the Port of Los Angeles thanks to U.S. dairy’s partnership with the Port and CMA CGM,” Dr. Dykes said. “If the United States is to become the world’s leading supplier of nutritious, affordable, sustainable dairy products, we need more partners like the Port of Los Angeles and for more shipping companies to roll up their sleeves, find reciprocal solutions, and fill those empty containers with U.S. dairy products.”
     
    Under the partnership in place since January at Fenix Marine Services in Los Angeles, Dykes said there’s been increased control of cargo, better access to space and equipment as well as improved efficiencies and communication. Since January, CMA CGM vessels have processed 110% more dairy exports through the Port of Los Angeles compared to the same period last year.
     
    The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 22 consecutive years. In 2021, the Port facilitated $294 billion in trade and handled a total of 10.7 million container units, the busiest calendar year in the Port’s 115-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.
     
    The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.

