2022 June 16 16:45

Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant

TotalEnergies E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the drillship Maersk Valiant, according to the company's release.



The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in August/September 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 24.3m, including integrated services provided and a fee for the use of managed pressure drilling. One one-well option remains on the contract.

Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating for TotalEnergies offshore Suriname.