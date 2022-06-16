2022 June 16 14:03

Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG's Italian multi-purpose terminal “Piattaforma Logistica Trieste” (HHLA PLT Italy) is expanding its intermodal offering, according to HHLA's release. The CMA CGM Group started a new weekly intermodal container service with a block train from Trieste to Central and Eastern Europe at the beginning of June. HHLA PLT Italy thereby underlines the importance of Trieste as an Adriatic hub.

HHLA PLT Italy is intensifying its cooperation with the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

Collaborating with its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, the CMA CGM Group started this new weekly intermodal service from Trieste to Central and Eastern Europe with an initial block train operated at HHLA PLT Italy on the 4th of June.

This intermodal offering allows sustainable and efficient access to fast growing markets in the heart of Europe. CMA CGM is already calling HHLA PLT Italy with its weekly TMX3 maritime service, linking the port of Trieste with Ambarli, Gemlik and Gebze in Turkey as well as with Malta.







