2022 June 16 12:46

Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services

Floatel International provides top-quality offshore Floatels for extreme conditions, and will now become a part of and benefit from Kongsberg Digital's digital infrastructure Vessel Insight, according to the company's release.



Floatel is currently operating in the North Sea region, Australia, Gulf of Mexico and Brazil and have a fleet consisting of five semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessels. The company is systematically working to reduce its emissions and optimize its operations. As a part of Kongsberg Digital´s infrastructure Vessel Insight, the goal is to gain better control and smarter solutions through digitalization. Vessel Insight will be deployed on all of Floatel International´s operational rigs.



