  • Home
  • News
  • MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 16 12:06

    MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced that one of the company's car carriers completed a carbon-offset voyage for the ocean transportation of completed cars from Japan to Europe by using voluntary carbon credits. This initiative was conducted as a pilot case to study the specific use of carbon credits in ocean shipping to compensate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which are difficult to reduce using currently available technology, according to the company's release.

    Completed cars from Mazda Motor Corporation were loaded on the MOL-operated Beluga Ace, and the vessel departed the Port of Hiroshima on April 18, arrived at the Port of Bristol, the U.K., on May 28.

    CO2 emissions during the voyage between Japan and Europe reached about 4,000 tons including all processes from production through consumption of fuel oil. The calculation method of the volume was properly verified by the third-party verification body Bureau Veritas. The entire process, from calculating CO2 emissions including the verification process to compensating all CO2 emissions with carbon credits, was also certified by the third-party certification body Climate Neutral Commodity.

    MOL used carbon credits generated from afforestation and reforestation projects in Ghana and China for this initiative. Both projects are certified by the international carbon credit standard management body Verra, and the credits were generated within the past five years. In addition, these projects contribute not only to absorbing and removing CO2 from the atmosphere, but also to several co-benefits such as biodiversity conservation and job creation for local communities.

    MOL Group aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1" announced in June 2021.




Другие новости по темам: MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 16

17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe
13:25 Lineas and North Sea Port shift another 15,000 containers from road to rail between Belgium and Italy
12:46 Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services
12:36 Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service
12:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2022
12:06 MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
11:50 Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision
11:26 Luminus wind turbines on Jan De Nul’s site in Ghent port area officially inaugurated
10:52 Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations
09:57 Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg
09:51 TecPlata to operate new service with Port of Montevideo
09:31 Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean and Østensjø team up in remote operations venture
09:25 Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline
09:09 ABS and SpaceX sign JDP on remotely controlled rocket recovery droneships
08:59 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16
08:50 APM Terminals Moín sets global benchmark for berthing time

2022 June 15

18:36 Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti
18:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to 967,900 TEU in May 2022
17:05 OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam
16:44 The shipping lines more than doubled EBIT in Q1 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:13 Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary
16:02 NOVATEK set to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route - Evgeny Ambrosov
15:03 NYK recognized for achieving gold tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
14:48 Striking truckers in South Korea reach an agreement with the government - Bloomberg
14:35 Two ministries discuss the introduction of zero VAT rate for ship repair sector – Boris Kabakov
14:12 Fuel consumption is a burning issue in the race for ship emissions compliance - Maritime Oslofjord Alliance
14:03 PIL adds Shanghai and Singapore port calls to Gulf China Service
13:34 Ports of Stockholm welcomes Candela Technology to the innovative Frihamnen Port
13:12 The Trans-Siberian Railway expansion will boost regional ports cargo throughput up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako
13:01 Alfa Laval joins the Hydrogen Council
12:56 Up to 14% less containership CO2 emissions through Just In Time arrivals - Port of Rotterdam
12:35 Ocean Yield AS acquires a 5,500 TEU container vessel
11:50 ICS launches new ‘Shipping Policy Principles for Pandemic Recovery’ during WTO Ministerial Conference
11:30 Konecranes receives order for Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane from Venetian port
11:10 Yang Ming to add 11,000 TEU vessel
10:53 DFDS total freight volumes up 11% in May 2022
10:33 The Port of Gothenburg acquires land in Arendal
10:26 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 6
09:55 ABS and Arcsilea to study the future of CII, EEXI and EEDI for the European Commission
09:18 Crude oil prices continue to climb following previous decline
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Jun 15

2022 June 14

18:31 Saudi ports record a 23.70% increase in cargo throughput volumes
18:06 World Shipping Council issues statement on Congressional passage of The Ocean Shipping Reform Act
17:26 TotalEnergies and Adani join forces to create a world-class green hydrogen company
17:06 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
16:48 Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%
16:44 APM Terminals appoints interim COO
16:39 Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown
16:29 Five-month throughput of Port of Ventspils increased by 22%
16:24 IMO approves Mediterranean Sea emission control area
16:11 Cargo volume of Port of Helsinki in January-May 2022 rose 7.6%