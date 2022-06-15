2022 June 15 14:03

PIL adds Shanghai and Singapore port calls to Gulf China Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) will be adding two port calls, Shanghai and Singapore, to its weekly direct Gulf China Service (GCS) from 20 June 2022, according to the company's release. The insertion of these two major ports into the GCS service would enable PIL to better cater to the needs of its customers in China and the Gulf area in the Middle East region.

The GCS service was launched in November last year to offer customers a more direct and efficient service connecting Central and South China to the Gulf area in the Middle East.

The enhanced GCS service will commence with Kota Lihat ETA SHA 20 June 2022.

The updated ports of call for GCS service are: Shanghai - Ningbo- Nansha - Shekou - Jebel Ali - Dammam – Singapore – Shanghai