  • 2022 June 15 13:12

    The Trans-Siberian Railway expansion will boost regional ports cargo throughput up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako

    Modernization is necessary for the Volochaevka – Nakhodka rail section

    Photo credit: the Federation Council
    Among the issues that were discussed by Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko during a meeting in Moscow was the development of the transport route of the Far East and Primorsky Krai. To do this the expansion of the Trans-Siberian Railway modernization is required, of the section from Volochaevka to Nakhodka in particular. This is a "strategic task for the nation,” the regional government press office quoted Oleg Kozhemyako as saying.

    The regional official noted that the capabilities of the ports under construction in the region will ensure additional 100 million tonnes of cargo volumes per year.

    Valentina Matvienko added that the transport sector of Far Eastern region "has probably become the most advanced, taking into account changes in logistics to the east."

    The transport issue for Primorsky krai, as well as for the country as a whole, is of great importance, and it needs to be given maximum attention and funds, the governor said.
    Speaking specifically about the operation of Primorsky region based ports, Oleg Kozhemyako clarified: the nearly 9-percent decline in cargo volume was due to the fact that large container lines operating container ships and bulk carriers left the country’s market.

    “But now there is a turn towards European cargoes, which were previously shipped through European ports, including general cargo, grain, mineral fertilizers. I think that the issue of turning to the east in terms of the implementation of large projects to expand the capacity of the Trans-Siberian Railway is one of the most important now. This is the most convenient route to our ports,” the governor was quoted as saying.

    Wider use of dry terminals is important, where large railway trains can arrive and freight can be transshipped onto trucks. Therefore, the issue of continuing the construction of the Vladivostok-Nakhodka road, which would allow transporting more cargo, is currently being worked out, the official said.

    Valentina Matviyenko was interested in how the sanctions affect the economic situation in Primorsky krai, what countermeasures are being taken by the regional authorities.

    According to Oleg Kozhemyako, the market of Primorye is less dependent on Western products, as it is more focused on the Asia-Pacific countries.

    “We expected a downturn in the economy, in connection with which we took several measures in a number of areas, in particular, we reduced the tax component, and a number of enterprises received subsidies for electricity,” Mr Kozhemyako said.

