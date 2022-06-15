2022 June 15 10:53

DFDS total freight volumes up 11% in May 2022

DFDS total volumes for freight in May 2022 were 11% above 2021 driven by higher volumes in all business units, except Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Channel’s freight volumes were elevated by a competitor’s suspension of sailings for most of the month compared to last year.

Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow supported by higher capacity. The situation in Ukraine lowered Baltic Sea volumes between mainly Germany and Lithuania compared to 2021.

The number of passengers increased eightfold to 296k equal to 68% of volumes in May 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19.



