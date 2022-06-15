2022 June 15 10:33

The Port of Gothenburg acquires land in Arendal

The Gothenburg Port Authority’s previously announced acquisition of a 108,000 square meter area in Arendal in the Port of Gothenburg has now been completed, according to the company's release. The purpose of the acquisition is to enable a future relocation of Stena Line's Denmark and Germany terminals and to consolidate the port's ferry and ro-ro traffic to the outer port area Arendal.



The transaction between the Gothenburg Port Authority and Platzer was settled on Thursday. This follows previous decisions in the Gothenburg Municipal Council and the surveying procedure which has gained legal force.

The purchase consists of the newly formed property Arendal 764: 728, and in total comprises 108,000 sq.m. of land, including office and industrial buildings of 49,000 sq.m., a water area of ​​69,000 sq.m. and a quay - a total of an agreed property value of SEK 475 million.



With the acquisition, another piece of the puzzle is put in place in a future relocation of Stena Line's Denmark and Germany terminals to Arendal. The idea is that Stena Line, who has previously signed a memorandum of understanding together with the Gothenburg Port Authority, will be able to enter into a 25-year lease agreement in Arendal no later than 1 January 2027.