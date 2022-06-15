2022 June 15 10:26

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 6

OOCL introduced a brand new Transpacific Latin Pacific 6 (TLP6) service in it's Asia – Latin America network which will provide a comprehensive port coverage between North East Asia and West Coast South America. In addition to OOCL’s existing TLP1, TLP2, TLP3 services, TLP6 will provide direct connections from China to Mexico, Guatemala, and Chile, offering a competitive transit time with only 22 days from Shanghai to Puerto Quetzal and 32 days to San Antonio.

Port rotation for TLP6: Hong Kong - Shekou - Ningbo - Shanghai - Manzanillo (Mexico) - Puerto Quetzal - San Antonio - Hong Kong



The new service will commence from Hong Kong with an ETA on June 28.



