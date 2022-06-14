2022 June 14 17:26

TotalEnergies and Adani join forces to create a world-class green hydrogen company

TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to acquire a 25% interest in Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), according to the company's release. ANIL will be the exclusive platform of AEL and TotalEnergies for the production and commercialization of green hydrogen in India. ANIL will target a production of one million metric tons of green hydrogen per year (Mtpa) by 2030, underpinned by around 30 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable power generation capacity, as its first milestone.

In order to control green hydrogen production costs, ANIL will be integrated along the value chain, from the manufacturing of equipment needed to generate renewable power and produce green hydrogen, to the production of green hydrogen itself and its transformation into derivatives, including nitrogenous fertilizers and methanol, both for the domestic market and export. To start with, ANIL intends to develop a project to produce 1.3 Mtpa of urea derived from green hydrogen for the Indian domestic market, as a substitution to current urea imports, and will invest around $5 billion in a 2 GW electrolyzer fed by renewable power from a 4 GW solar and wind farm.

This partnership is based on the remarkable complementarity of the two companies. Adani's portfolio will contribute its deep knowledge of the Indian market, execution capabilities, and operations and capital management excellence. TotalEnergies will offer its thorough understanding of the global markets, expertise in renewable technologies and large-scale industrial projects, and financial strength, enabling ANIL to lower its financing cost. The partners' complementary strengths will help ANIL deliver the largest green hydrogen ecosystem in the world, which will enable the lowest green hydrogen cost to the consumer.

The investment in ANIL marks another major step in the strategic alliance between TotalEnergies and Adani Group – India’s leading energy and infrastructure platform – whose operations across India include LNG terminals, gas utility business, renewable power generation, and now green hydrogen production. It will amplify the key role that TotalEnergies and Adani intend to play in the energy transition, and in helping India decarbonize its mobility, industry, and agriculture, while also contributing to the country’s energy independence.

In 2018, TotalEnergies and Adani Group embarked on an energy partnership with the development of a joint LNG business – from regas terminals to LNG marketing – and an investment by TotalEnergies in Adani Total Gas Limited, a city gas distribution business. In 2020, TotalEnergies and Adani Group deepened their relationship with the acquisition by TotalEnergies of a 20% minority interest in Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), then the largest solar developer in the world, along with a 50% stake in a 2.35 GWac1 portfolio of operating solar assets owned by AGEL, for a total investment of $2.5 billion.



TotalEnergies is convinced that renewable and low-carbon hydrogen will play a major role in the energy transition. The Company is working with its suppliers and partners to decarbonize all the hydrogen used in its European refineries by 2030. This represents a reduction in CO2 emissions of 3 million tons per year. The renewable hydrogen production capacity currently under development in Europe and India will contribute to TotalEnergies' ambition to increase new molecules to 25% of its energy production and sales by 2050 – including biofuels, biogas, hydrogen, and e-fuels.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.