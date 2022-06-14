  • Home
    Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown

    Freight traffic at the Port of Shanghai, China in January-May 2022 fell by 9% compared to the corresponding period in 2021, to 202.3 million tonnes. According to the port authority, the port’s container throughput in January-May edged down 0.5% to 1.87 million TEUs.

    In May, cargo throughput numbers plummeted by 22%, with a 6% decline in container traffic. This can be attributed to the coronavirus lockdown.

    Shanghai Port is a deep sea and river port of China. The port's cargo throughput in 2021 reached 539.2 million tonnes.

