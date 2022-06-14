-
2022 June 14 16:39
Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown
Freight traffic at the Port of Shanghai, China in January-May 2022 fell by 9% compared to the corresponding period in 2021, to 202.3 million tonnes. According to the port authority, the port’s container throughput in January-May edged down 0.5% to 1.87 million TEUs.
In May, cargo throughput numbers plummeted by 22%, with a 6% decline in container traffic. This can be attributed to the coronavirus lockdown.
Shanghai Port is a deep sea and river port of China. The port's cargo throughput in 2021 reached 539.2 million tonnes.
Другие новости по темам: cargo traffic
2022 June 14
2022 June 13
2022 June 12
|15:08
|thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
|11:37
|ABP hands Hams Hall operations to Maritime Transport
|10:49
|BDP International announces new digital product classification tool
2022 June 11
2022 June 10
2022 June 9
|19:15
|Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC