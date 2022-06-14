2022 June 14 13:03

Korean Register launches class notation for safe marine transportation of electric vehicles

Korean Register (KR) has developed a new class notation for the safe marine transportation of electric vehicles, as a result of its collaborative research with leading Korean shipping companies and shipyards.

The new class notation, which is called ‘AFP-C(EV)’, was developed following cooperation with Korean shipyards and a joint research project conducted last year with Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service which sought to develop safety measures for vehicle carriers transporting electric vehicles.

With an increasing number of electric vehicles being transported on vehicle carriers and some recent high profile and serious onboard fires, the maritime industry’s interest in fire safety for such voyages has increased dramatically. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other related organizations have emphasized the need to develop safety regulations for the marine transport of electric vehicles. However, detailed regulations are still in the discussion stage and to date, no realistic guidelines have been issued.

KR’s newly developed ‘AFP-C(EV)’ will be assigned to vehicle carriers that meet specific requirements related to fire detection and fire extinguishing facilities, and the notation will reflect realistic safety requirements.

The Korean Register was established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,049 vessels totaling 78 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea with a network of 66 offices around the world. KR is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 81 countries around the world.