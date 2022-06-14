2022 June 14 12:55

Battery System for Hagland’s new hybrid self-discharging coaster enables zero-emission port calls

Dutch maritime energy storage solutions provider EST-Floattech has been contracted by system integrator Hoogendijk Electric to design and deliver the complete Battery System for a Norwegian newbuild: the third Hybrid Coaster for Hagland, currently being built at Royal Bodewes shipyard and due for delivery halfway 2023, according to the company's release.

EST-Floattech’s battery system enables the 5,000 DWT self-discharging bulk carrier to make zero- emission port calls. The vessel, one of a series of three, will also sail in full-electric mode, for example in environmentally sensitive environments, such as in fjords or near-coastal communities. When there is no shore connection available the battery system also allows for zero-emission discharging of the transported bulk cargo. During long distance transits, the system allows for peak shaving via the electric motor and generator (aka the PTI/PTO). The batteries can be charged during transit or in harbour via the shore connection.

For this project, EST-Floattech deployed its proven and DNV-certified Green Orca battery system. The system, including battery management software and control units for enhanced safety was optimised for the ship’s operational profile in close cooperation with system integrator Hoogendijk Electric, responsible for the complete onboard electrical installation. Note that to prevent any delivery hick- ups, EST-Floattech has all delivery-sensitive components in stock, enabling fast assembly and production for on-time delivery.

The newbuild, the third in a row, will not only sail in zero-emission mode in port, it will also reduce noise and emissions during sailing. According to Hagland their new coasters will reduce CO2 emissions by 40% and NOx emissions by about 90%, compared to older vessels in their fleet, which will be replaced. With EST-Floattech’s battery-hybrid system the ship complies with IMO TIER III requirements. Hagland’s new vessel programme is supported by ENOVA SF (the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment’s organisation aiming to reduce emissions and develop energy and climate technology) and the Green Shipping Programme for fleet renewal. According to Hagland, the new vessels will make their fleet the most environmentally friendly in this segment.

EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering and installing reliable, sustainable and safe battery systems for maritime and other applications. The in-house developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power.