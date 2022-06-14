2022 June 14 09:11

MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend on June 14

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned back into firm downward trend as of June 13:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 752.92 (-13.13)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1 093.11 (-9.32)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 365.06 (-17.59)



MABUX Market/Digital Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices and popular MABUX bunker price benchmark) on June 13 showed irregular changes. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in Rotterdam by minus $60 (minus $51 the day before), in Singapore by minus $102 (minus $111) and in Fujairah by minus $43 (minus $39). Houston remains the only port where this type of fuel was overpriced by plus $11 (plus $13). MDI did not have any firm trend in 380 HSFO segment: in Rotterdam and Fujairah the undervaluation increased while in Singapore it decreased. In Houston, fuel overpricing also dropped.



In the VLSFO segment, the MDI index registered an overcharge on June 13 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 76 (plus $ 83 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 207 (plus $ 202), Fujairah - plus $ 163 (plus $ 174) and Houston - plus $28 (no change). At the moment, VLSFO remains the most overpriced fuel, and in Singapore, MDI has topped the $200 mark.



In the MGO LS fuel grade segment, MDI index on June 13 showed an overcharge in all selected ports. Rotterdam and Singapore moved into the overpricing area with plus $ 11 (versus minus $ 72 a day earlier) and plus $ 7 (minus $ 82), respectively. In the other two ports, the MGO LS overprice premium was: in Fujairah - plus $ 154 (plus $ 76) and in Houston - plus $ 60 (plus $ 19). The most significant change was the growth of overcharge premium in Singapore by 89 points.



We expect global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend: 380 HSFO – plus 1-3 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus 2-4 USD / MT, MGO LS – minus 10-20 USD/MT.



