2022 June 10 08:56

MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

Global bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes today



The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on June 09:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 767.26 (+1.03)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1101.58 (+13.15)

MGO - USD/MT – 1380.42 (+5.90)



As of Jun. 09, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $46 (minus $29 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $119 (minus $81 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $42 (minus $5 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $9 (plus $7 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel declined in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah where the undercharge level increased by 38 and 37 points respectively on June 09.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Jun. 09 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $74 (plus $97 the day before), in Singapore by plus $182 (plus $201 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $170 (plus $188 the day before), in Houston - plus $19 (plus $30 the day before). MDI for VLSFO declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level decreased by 23 points on June 09.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on Jun. 09: in Rotterdam - by plus $10 (minus $5 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $126 (plus $119 the day before), in Houston - by plus $21 (plus $8 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Singapore by minus $59 (minus $35 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level increased by 24 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may decrease by 2-5 USD/MT, the price for MGO may rise by 20-30 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com