2022 June 9 18:06

MOL vessels recognized for contributing to the development of meteorological service

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that three vessels, managed by its group companies MOL LNG Transport Co., Ltd. and MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd., received the Ministry Award from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and the Director-General Award from the Japan Meteorological Agency for their significant contribution to development of meteorological service by observation and reporting of weather and sea conditions.



Since it is difficult to collect meteorological observation data at sea, the Japan Meteorological Agency and other meteorological institutes all over the world generate meteorological data such as weather maps based on data from vessels underway. This meteorological data not only helps provide daily weather forecasts and marine weather forecasts, but is also used to monitor and research global warming and climate change.

The Japan Meteorological Agency recognizes the parties that contribute to reporting maritime meteorology or ocean observation every year on June 1, Meteorological Day. The LNG EBISU, LNG MARS, and the EMINENT ACE were selected this year for their ongoing efforts to report marine weather observations over many years, contributing to the development of the agency's meteorological service operations, and received letters of appreciation.



