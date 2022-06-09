2022 June 9 16:51

MOL announces naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that a naming ceremony was held today for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA, which will serve Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc., at Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The name ENERGIA AZALEA is derived from the official city flower of Hamada-shi, Shimane Prefecture, home to Chugoku Electric Power's Misumi Power Station, and company's brand name, "ENERGIA."

As a vessel built especially for Chugoku Electric Power, the ENERGIA AZALEA will transport coal from overseas to its power stations, along with the ENERGIA CENTAURUS already in service, to contribute to a sustainable and stable supply of electricity.

The ENERGIA AZALEA is the third in the "EeneX" series of next-generation coal carriers based on the Japanese shipbuilding industry's accumulated know-how and technology in development and construction of coal carriers, along with MOL's expertise in operating these vessels. Adoption of a double-hull structure eliminated the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimizing cargo contamination with salt and rust.

MOL offers the optimal "stress-free" transport service for customers and the environment, by achieving both safe and stable transport of an important energy resource for Japan.