2022 June 9 16:45

MSC becomes first carrier to offer in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions

MSC has become the first carrier to provide in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions, directly supplying and fitting flexibags for customers worldwide. MSC provides a single point of contact, offering end-to-end services for customers in the liquid cargo supply chain, according to the company's release.

MSC Liquid Cargo Solutions are already available at depot facilities in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.



Flexibags allow customers to fill dry containers with up to 24,000 litres of non-hazardous liquid cargo – such as edible oils, wine, petroleum products and chemicals – offering a safe and cost-effective alternative to other liquid bulk transportation methods, with less packaging than conventional ISO tanks.

Whilst liquid cargo is traditionally transported in ISO tanks, there are many advantages to making the switch to flexibags, including the fact that flexibags are single-use and fully recyclable, making them the hygienic choice for shipping edible cargoes. Thanks to MSC’s bulkhead recycling scheme, bulkheads used for liquid cargo transport can be reused efficiently, reducing waste and improving supply chain sustainability.

Flexibags can be installed into any 20’ container which, once the bag is removed, is ready for re-use, removing the need for repositioning and saving cost. In addition, there is no need to clean the container after use, as with ISO tanks.

MSC agencies currently offering Liquid Cargo Solutions include: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, UK and Uruguay with more to follow in 2022.