2022 June 9 12:40

APM Terminals’ 8 European facilities now run on renewable electricity

APM Terminals achieved an important milestone, with all electric operations at APM Terminals’ European facilities being powered by green electricity, according to the company's release. As a result, the overall emission reduction is 52 kilotons of CO2, which equals to 9% of APM Terminals’ overall Emissions versus the company's baseline year of 2020. These reductions and the sources of procured electricity are all certified by PwC.

APM Terminals Pipavav in India signed a contract to procure 40% of its electricity demand from wind and solar energy sources via an Offsite Power Purchase Agreement with Cleanmax, reducing the scope 2 emissions by 3400 tCO2 (out of a total of 8500 tCO2). They have also commissioned a solar PV installation of of 1 MW, which will provide 14MWh per year and reduce emissions by further 1040 tons of CO2. With these initiatives, APM Terminals Pipavav is now one the lowest emitting terminal operators in India.



