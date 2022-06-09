  • Home
  2022 June 9

    DNV signs MoUs with SHI and Kongsberg Digital

    DNV signed two Memorandum of Understanding Agreements (MOUs) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Kongsberg Digital (KD), according to the company's release.

    The partners agreed to closely cooperate on improving DNV’s data infrastructure verification as well as further strengthening SHI’s and KD’s respective vessel and system design when it comes to providing efficient and standardised data access for ship owners. The MOUs were signed at the Posidonia trade Fair in Athens - where DNV celebrated 100 years of operation in Greece - by Oh Seong-Il, SHI SEVP, Kim Evanger, VP, Kongsberg Digital, and DNV Maritime CEO, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen. Building upon ongoing Data infrastructure (D-inf) type approval projects Samsung and Kongsberg Digital are currently undertaking with DNV, the partners decided to deepen the cooperation with the new MOU.

    The MOU is aimed at enhancing DNV’s D-Inf rules and supporting greater uptake by the industry. Samsung and Kongsberg Digital will actively contribute to the development of the D-Inf rules, providing valuable feedback on the current rules as well as future versions.

    Samsung Heavy Industries is one of South Korea's top shipbuilders. The company's strength is in high-value-added vessels, such as liquefied natural gas carriers, tankers and drill ships. It also makes offshore plants, such as floating production, storage and offloading systems. The company was set up in 1974 by the Samsung group, South Korea's largest conglomerate. It is one of the largest shipbuilders in the world in terms of shipbuilding volume after the market leader Hyundai Heavy Industries.

    Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 700 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation, and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide centre of digital expertise for KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.

