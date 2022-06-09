2022 June 9 10:49

New investment areas offered for development in the port of Szczecin

New investments are to maximize the potential of the Swinoujscie-Szczecin fairway deepened to 12.5 m

The Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority SA says it aims to constantly increase the handling of a wide range of cargo through its investments in the port of Szczecin. Thus, it maximizes the potential of the Świnoujście-Szczecin fairway deepened to 12.5 m. The company has just published an announcement in which it invites those interested in the lease of land located in the port of Szczecin on the Ostrów Grabowski Peninsula to submit expressions of interest in the development and maintenance of new investment areas.

The new investment area covers nearly 44.6 ha of storage area divided into four squares located at the back of the newly built Norwegian and Danish quays and the existing Finnish quay. They are planned to be available to investors from 2023.

The new investment areas located on the Ostrów Grabowski Peninsula are the largest area for future investments in the port of Szczecin, which has an excellent location, combining sea and inland transport as well as industrial functions. It is conveniently connected with the transport routes of the voivodeship. The distance from the center of Szczecin is only 3.0 km via the following streets: Logistyczna, Hryniewieckiego and Gdańska. The areas have a direct connection via the streets: Logistyczna and Hryniewieckiego with the national road No. 10 in the Międzyodrze-Szczecin district. The collision-free connection guarantees free access to the other transit routes of the voivodeship (DK10, S3, A6) towards Wrocław, Poznań, Gdańsk, Berlin, or border crossings in Lubieszyn and Kołbaskowo and the international airport in Goleniów, 30 km away.

Ostrów Grabowski covers areas located in the central and western part, from the side of the Dębicki Canal. Currently, there is a Finnish wharf there, designed to handle containerized general cargo with a transshipment capacity of 200,000 TEU / year. Another quay under construction is the Norwegian Quay with a planned technical depth of 12.5 m and a total length of 300 m, which is an extension not only of the Finnish quay mooring line, but also of the crane rail system for container cranes.

The location of Ostrów Grabowski, between the currently operated general cargo part of the port and the modernized fairway, is over 3 km of the planned mooring line. This creates ideal conditions for the location of transhipment and storage terminals using the track depth increased to 12.5 m.