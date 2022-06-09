  • Home
  • 2022 June 9 08:56

    MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

    Global bunker prices may continue multidirectional changes today

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) changed irregularly on Jun. 08:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 766.23 (-1.52)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 1088.43 (+6.14)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1374.52 (-4.60)

    As of Jun. 08, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $29 (minus $18 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $81 (minus $68 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $5 (minus $6 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $7 (plus $24 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel declined in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 17 points on Jun. 08.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Jun. 08 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $97 (plus $60 the day before), in Singapore by plus $201 (plus $214 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $188 (plus $160 the day before), in Houston - plus $30 (no change). MDI for VLSFO rose in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by 37 points on Jun. 08.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in two out of four selected ports on Jun. 08: in Rotterdam - by minus $5 (minus $36 the day before), in Singapore by minus $35 (minus $52 the day before. This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $119 (plus $97 the day before), in Houston - by plus $8 (plus $23 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the MDI index increased by 31 points.

    We expect global bunker prices may continue multidirectional changes today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

