2022 June 8 14:03

HJSC receives LR AiP for 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HJ Shipbuilding and Construction Co. Ltd (HJSC) – formerly Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction – for its 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship, according to LR's release.

This important step follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement between the two companies signed on 24 November 2021.

Under the MOU, HJSC has delivered the concept and the design of the vessel, with LR reviewing and approving the design drawings, in accordance with LR Class Rules and Regulations.

The 272-metre container ship will be equipped with LNG propulsion and a 6,000 m3 GTT Mark III membrane type tank, enabling it to reach a 22-knot maximum speed. Furthermore, the design of the LNG storage tank has been optimised to minimise the impact on cargo capacity, with the tank being located below accommodation. The LNG tank structure was also verified according to LR’s gas-fuel rules, as well as the revised IGF code.