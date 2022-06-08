  • Home
  • News
  • Mitsubishi Shipbuilding acquires AIP from Bureau Veritas for spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 8 13:32

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding acquires AIP from Bureau Veritas for spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired Approval in Principle (AIP) from the French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for a spherical cargo tank system for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers. A presentation ceremony was held on June 7 at the Metropolitan Expo exhibition center in Athens, Greece, venue for the international shipping exhibition Posidonia 2022, according to the company's release.

    LCO2 carriers transport liquefied CO2 gas in cargo tanks in a low-temperature, high-pressure state. For that reason, independent Type C tanks as defined by the IGC Code are typically used for the cargo tank system of such vessels. Until now, various tank structures have been available, including cylindrical, bilobed and trilobed designs. Now, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has succeeded in developing a spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers, applying its advanced technologies in structural analysis and material evaluation cultivated through the design and construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers equipped with spherical tanks. Development of the new spherical structure for LCO2 carriers resulted in acquisition of the AIP from BV.

    Compared with cylindrical, bilobed and trilobed options, spherically shaped tanks offer greater structural strength against internal pressure of the tank. The adoption of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s spherical cargo tank system is expected to further optimization of ship arrangement and enhance the economic performance of LCO2 carriers.

    As part of the energy transition strategy being promoted by MHI Group, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has established a growth strategy called “MARINE FUTURE STREAM vision for 2050”. The strategy focuses on two overarching targets: “decarbonization of the maritime economy” through use of renewable energies and carbon recycling, and “safe and secure future for society” through autonomous operation and electrification. The company seeks to achieve these dual goals through creation and implementation of marine-related innovations.

    With acquisition of the new AIP for its spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers, going forward Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will ever more actively pursue the development of LCO2 carriers and related business as a marine system integrator. At the same time, the company will also dedicate its full resources to developing and providing technologies to respond flexibly to the diverse LCO2 carrier needs of the market to build a CCUS value chain – with the ultimate goal of achieving a CCUS value chain straddling land and sea, to realize a decarbonized society.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 8

15:25 Baltiysky Zavod takes delivery of RITM-200 unit’s first reactor intended for icebreaker Yakutia
15:03 TGE Marine signs contract for a 12,000 m³ LNG bunkering barge
14:33 ABS, HHI, and RMI to develop world’s largest liquified CO2 carrier
14:03 HJSC receives LR AiP for 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship
13:44 Port of Gothenburg first in the world to provide shoreside power for tankers
13:39 Lowering containership emissions through Just In Time arrivals - IMO
13:32 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding acquires AIP from Bureau Veritas for spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers
13:28 LR and Samsung Heavy Industries pen MOU for Samsung Autonomous Ship
13:20 Weathernews joins forces with Dataloy Systems
12:46 Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022
12:20 Production of green hydrogen at SIF on the Maasvlakte to start in 2023
12:14 Accelleron and Danelec Marine partner to offer improved performance through joint data analytics service
11:41 Kongsberg Digital partners with METIS Cyberspace Technology to integrate METIS to Kognifai Marketplace
10:51 DNV signs MOU with Saronic Ferries on development of electric ferry concept in Greece
09:58 Svitzer Europe unifies UK operations
09:40 Posidonia: data is the new commodity to spur shipping into a new era of optimisation
09:18 Crude oil futures continue rising in expectation of growing demand in the global market
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend on June 08.

2022 June 7

18:46 Hyundai Engineering to provide design of MMR for Chalk River project in Canada - BusinessKorea
18:06 DP World Southampton first British terminal to phase out fossil diesel
17:52 Sailing boat Khersones accepts first crew of cadets in 2022
17:25 7th Annual East Africa Transport & Infrastructure conference to be held 27-28 June 2022
17:06 Gebhard Electro supplies electrical installation for Spreader Pontoon
16:41 Ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk function as normal – RF Defence Ministry
16:19 Low bunker prices to support Russia’s maritime exports – expert
15:46 Container ship congestion reaches the North Sea - Kiel Trade Indicator
15:10 Rosmorport and MyOffice combine expertise to solve digitalization problems
14:03 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system will future-proof 11 new Eastern Pacific PCTC vessels
13:32 Shanghai port congestion nearly back to normal levels - VesselsValue
13:28 Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 0.3% in January-March 2022
12:44 Kuehne+Nagel signs an agreement to sell its business in Russia
12:12 WE Tech Solutions signs energy efficiency retrofit contract with Klaveness Combination Carriers
11:47 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
11:11 Berge Bulk and Kongsberg Maritime join forces to advance marine decarbonisation
10:49 MSC Caledonia retrofitted with BIO SEA BWTS
10:46 Arctia’s icebreaking season 2021–2022 ended on 30 May, as icebreaker Otso returned to icebreaker base in Helsinki
09:59 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2022 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 7.5 million tonnes
09:15 Crude oil futures increase on expectation of demand in China
08:43 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Jun 07

2022 June 6

18:47 The Port of Valencia will have two electrical substations as part of its goal of zero emissions by 2030
18:21 Kawasaki Heavy Industries decides to issue Green Bond
18:11 СССС to complete dredging works for LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months – source
18:07 Maersk company announces plans for new cold chain facility in New Jersey
17:40 Konecranes to deliver 12 electric RTGs to South Florida Container Terminal
17:20 The third hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
17:06 Okeanis Eco Tankers takes delivery of VLCC newbuilding
16:42 EPS, MPA, HHI and ABS sign MoU for ocean-going ammonia dual-fuel gas tanker
16:37 Throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport in May 2022 rose by 10% YoY
16:20 Posidonia shipping exhibition welcomes global maritime community back to Athens
16:15 General Index and Signal Ocean to offer new CO2 and ocean freight benchmarks
15:43 India plans to increase Russian oil imports from Rosneft - Bloomberg
15:34 KR signs MOU with DSME to collaborate on Digitalization
14:49 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 5M’2022 fell by 54% YoY
14:25 Dredging fleet commences operation in Ob-Irtysh Basin of Russia’s IWW
14:03 DP World and CDPQ announce US$5 billion investment in strategic assets in the UAE
13:48 Lithuania seeks to include Klaipėda in TEN-T, as well as railway connections with Ukraine
13:24 Tallink Grupp reports 290.2% increase of passenger transportation in May 2022
13:02 DNV approves data infrastructure of key industry players to support efficient and standardised ship-to-shore data use
12:40 MSC launches Pertiwi service on the Intra-Asia trade
12:25 A regular Ro-Ro line to Sweden starts operating in the port of Riga