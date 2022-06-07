2022 June 7 11:47

Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY

In January-May 2022, container transportation on the network of Russian Railways totaled 2.670 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers), 2.9% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways.

Internal transportation of containers totaled 1.047 million TEU (+5.9%).

The number of loaded containers rose by 1.7% to over 1.8 million TEU (26.6 million tonnes, +3.2%) including chemicals and soda – 316.4 thousand TEU (+1.7% 2021); timber – 240.6 thousand TEU (+2.1%); industrial goods – 173 thousand TEU (-3,1%); metal hardware – 157.9 thousand TEU (-3.7%); machines, machine tools, engines – 149.7 thousand TEU (+1.3%); paper – 148.8 thousand TEU (-1%); automobiles and components – 84.9 thousand TEU (-7.1%); ferrous metal – 99.8 thousand TEU (-0.2%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 76 thousand TEU (+18.7%); non-ferrous metal – 57 thousand TEU (-10.1%); construction materials – 64.6 thousand TEU (+17.8%); crude and oil products – 31.1 thousand TEU (+0.7%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 35.6 thousand TEU (up 1.7 times); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 16.8 thousand TEU (+11.1%); metal structures – 51.4 thousand TEU (-22.2%); fish – 13.9 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); grain – 19.8 thousand TEU (+24.1%); milling products – 4.8 thousand TEU (+11.2%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 5.2 thousand TEU (+0.9%); other food products – 86.5 thousand TEU (+18.4%).