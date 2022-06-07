2022 June 7 08:43

MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Jun 07

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) sharply increased on June 06:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 776.79 (+17.29)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1080.31 (+27.37)

MGO - USD/MT – 1366.30 (+32.73)



As of June 06, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in two out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $2 (minus $7 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $60 (minus $55 the day before). This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah - by plus $3 (minus $1 the day before) and in Houston by plus $12 (plus $19 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in half of selected ports but didn’t change very much. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 7 points on June 06.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 06 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $61 (plus $44 the day before), in Singapore by plus $220 (plus $216 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $173 (plus $156 the day before), in Houston - plus $34 (plus $41 the day before). MDI for VLSFO rose in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 17 points on June 06.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in two out of four selected ports on June 06: in Rotterdam - by minus $18 (plus $22 the day before), in Singapore by minus $46 (minus $19 the day before. This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $132 (plus $140 the day before), in Houston - by plus $58 (plus $15 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the overcharge level declined by 40 points and this fuel grade became undercharged) and Houston (the overcharge level increased by 43 points).



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may change within plus/minus 1-5 USD/MT, the price for MGO may rise by 20-30 USD/MT.



