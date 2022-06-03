2022 June 3 10:07

Schedule reliability improvement reversed in April 2022 - Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 129 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including April 2022.

Global schedule reliability seems to continue to follow the trend seen in 2021, with schedule reliability within a small range but at a slightly lower base. Schedule reliability declined by -1.3 percentage points M/M in April 2022 and was down Y/Y by -4.7 percentage points. This means that the 2022 score has been slightly below the 2021 level in each of the first four months. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals decreased once again, this time by -1.04 days to 6.41 days in April 2022. This is the first time that the delay figure has dropped below the 7-day mark since August 2021. That said, it continues to be the highest across each month when compared historically.

With schedule reliability of 47.5%, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in April 2022, followed by Hamburg Süd with 42.5%. There were six carriers with schedule reliability of 30%-40% and six with schedule reliability of 20%-30%. In April 2022, once again, a lot of the carriers were very close to each other in terms of schedule reliability, with 11 carriers within 12 percentage points of each other.

Wan Hai had the lowest schedule reliability in April 2022 of 21.7%. On a Y/Y level, only four of the top-14 carriers recorded an improvement in schedule reliability in April 2022, with the largest improvement of just 2.3 percentage points.