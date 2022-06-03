2022 June 3 09:19

Crude oil futures are slightly down after a recent growth

Crude oil fell by 0.23%-0.48%

As of 3 June 2022, 09:04 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.23% lower at $117.36 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.48% to $116.31 a barrel.

Oil prices are slightly down on June 3 after a recent growth driven by reports on reduction of US reserves.