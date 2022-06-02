2022 June 2 16:07

Edda Wind ASA takes delivery of CSOV “Edda Breeze”

In August the new CSOV will go on a ten-year contract with Ocean Breeze at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany



Offshore wind service company Edda Wind today announces that it has taken delivery of its first CSOV, the hydrogen-ready Edda Breeze. The vessel is the first to be delivered as part of a nine-vessel newbuilding programme.



The new Commissioning Operation Vessel (CSOV), named Edda Breeze, will in August go on a ten-year contract with Ocean Breeze at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany.



“The delivery of Edda Breeze marks the start of deliveries for our newbuilding programme of nine vessels. More importantly, we have already secured long-term contracts for the first four newbuilds. Hence, each vessel delivery means increased revenues and improved profitability for Edda Wind,” says Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.



HYDROGEN-READY



The CSOV Edda Breeze has been designed with flexibility and operability that enable it to service wind farms worldwide. The vessel has also been prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as energy carrier in a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company’s strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions and endurance. For example, this way of handling hydrogen on board avoids exposure to the safety risks that exist for several other green fuel solutions.



“Edda Breeze is the first CSOVs in the world prepared with a hydrogen-based energy system planned for four weeks endurance. In principle, this means that this vessel in a few years’ time is capable of supporting the construction and commissioning of wind farms without generating carbon emissions,” adds Kenneth Walland.



Edda Breeze is of Salt 0217 design and build number C489 from Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Spain, the same yard that delivered Edda Passat and Edda Mistral in 2018. The vessel is 88.3 metres long with a beam of 19.7 metres. It can accommodate up to 120 persons onboard.



11-VESSEL FLEET



In addition to Edda Breeze and the eight vessels – six CSOVs and two Service Operations Vessels (SOVs) – currently on order, Edda Wind owns and operates two SOVs, Edda Passat and Edda Mistral. The two latter vessels are both on charters for Ørsted on wind farms offshore the UK. In total, Edda Wind’s fleet will consist of 11 vessels.



In addition, Edda Wind operates one chartered-in frontrunner vessel, the Edda Fjord. Edda Fjord commenced the Ocean Breeze contract in April 2021 and will operate until replaced by Edda Breeze.



“Operators are continuously looking for ways to improve the efficiency of wind farm operations and reduce operating costs and environmental footprint. Our specially designed offshore wind service vessels provide exactly this. We expect demand for specialised service vessels to improve, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this trend,” adds Kenneth Walland.



Edda Wind is the leading pure-play offshore wind service company, headquartered in Haugesund, Norway. The Company develops, builds, owns and operates purpose-built SOVs and CSOVs for offshore wind farms worldwide.