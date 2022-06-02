  • Home
  • News
  • Five customers to use Klaipėda LNG terminal in the last quarter
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 2 13:20

    Five customers to use Klaipėda LNG terminal in the last quarter

    KN (AB „Klaipėdos nafta“), the operator of LNG and oil terminals, says it has completed the annual LNG terminal capacity allocation for the last quarter of this year. During the period from 1 October to 31 December 2022, five customers will use the booked 9.66 TWh of LNG terminal degassing capacity.
     
    In order to ensure that the services of the terminal are available to as many customers as possible, the LNG terminal capacity was allocated in accordance with the Regulations of Use of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal discussed with the market and approved by the regulator. These regulations stipulate that a single terminal user may not book more than half of the allocated terminal capacity. If the need is greater than the capacity to be allocated, the principle of proportionality applies.
     
    ‘The total amount of requests for LNG degassing capacity received amounted to 36.9 TWh, i.e. four times the supply. Therefore, according to the new rules, the capacity was allocated proportionally, giving priority to companies that have used the services of the LNG terminal in the last three years’, says Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Head of KN LNG Commerce.
     
    Five companies from Lithuania, Estonia and Poland have been awarded capacity. From 1 October to the end of the year, the LNG terminal in Klaipėda is expected to receive 10 large LNG cargoes. All the planned time windows for reception of cargoes are for large LNG carriers carrying at least 138,000 cubic metres of LNG cargo.
     
    The capacity has been allocated for a relatively short period of time - the last quarter of this year - as the gas year will be aligned with the calendar year next year in accordance with the envisaged amendments to the Regulations of Use of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal.
     
    In June, the start of capacity allocation for 2023 is planned to be announced, as well as the possibility to reserve capacity for a longer period of 5 or 10 years. This option will allow LNG terminal customers to plan their LNG supply well in advance, thus systematically securing their needs.

Другие новости по темам: KN, Klaipėda LNG terminal, Klaipėdos nafta, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 2

17:19 Asia expansion for MYCRANE as franchisee invests in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia
17:04 Harland & Wolff secures 11-ship build contract worth £8.5 million from Cory
16:51 Snam purchases 5bn cbm FSRU from Golar LNG for US$ 350 million
16:47 ABS grants AIP to SDARI for revolutionary approach to stern tube design
16:19 Yara Marine enables EEXI compliance for Donsotank Solero
16:13 Cruise industry celebrates first sailing from Sydney
16:07 Edda Wind ASA takes delivery of CSOV “Edda Breeze”
15:52 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY
15:27 Alfa Laval to present its broad portfolio of marine equipment, solutions and services at Posidonia
15:04 HEMEXPO highlights need for collaboration on training and education in new IOBE marine equipment report
14:37 EU transport ministers call on EC to simplify allocation of EU investments for development of transport infrastructure
14:13 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2022
13:41 Wilhelmsen to increase ownership in NorSea
13:20 Five customers to use Klaipėda LNG terminal in the last quarter
13:04 Estonia’s largest container cranes start operating in Muuga
12:18 ASYAD Drydock to showcase world-class ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities at Posidonia 2022
11:56 Digital Transformation Conference 2022 to be held on 1-2 November
11:32 StormGeo announces CII Simulator to advance shipping decarbonization
11:01 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
10:34 ESP developed second package of proposals on container market support amid sanctions
10:05 Wärtsilä opens Vaasa technology centre to accelerate marine and energy decarbonisation
09:50 Cruise liner Princess Anastasia operated by Moby SPL leaves Belokamenka
09:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2022 totaled 243,200 tonnes, down 26% YoY
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease as Saudi Arabia can increase its oil output
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on June 02

2022 June 1

18:19 IPCSA welcomes FAL Committee decision to mandate Single Window systems
17:53 RF Transport Ministry approves Bunkering Rules
17:28 Key outcomes from MLC's special tripartite committee meeting
17:12 APM Terminals Spanish Gateways recognised with Kaizen™ award for their Lean Сulture results
17:09 B2C Europe fully integrated into A.P. Moller - Maersk
16:58 RF Government extends quotas for exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers
16:53 Sapura Energy to sell its pipe-laying vessel Sapura 3000
16:41 The second hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
16:30 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022
16:19 LR announces three-year corporate sponsorship with Mercy Ships
16:14 Maersk carries out its first international relay shipments in China
15:49 Port of Salalah ranked second most efficient port globally
15:32 Russia to hold Barents Rescue exercise on 2 June 2022
15:08 Wärtsilä and Anglo-Eastern reach major milestone in ‘connecting ships’ to improve safety and environmental sustainability
14:44 CPC receives RosPrirodNadzor’s unscheduled on-site inspection results
14:23 Holland America Line holds naming ceremony for Rotterdam with godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands
14:16 Multifunctional tug Sivuch equipped with dynamic positioning system of DYNPOS-2 class
13:45 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 1.3% YoY
13:24 Southeast Asia is in search to meet the commitments of COP26 and achieve net zero by 2050
12:31 ICTSI Pakistan handles first Uzbek export
11:43 DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal successfully complete foundation installation ahead of schedule at France’s first offshore wind farm
11:12 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.1% in 5M’2022
10:19 HHLA signs declaration on diversity and inclusion in society and working environment
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate growth of prices after previous day decrease
09:25 Riga RoPax Terminal to start operating in 2025
09:08 MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 01

2022 May 31

18:43 Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel
18:17 European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies
18:06 Inmarsat Fleet Hotspot addresses needs of crew and shipowners as seafarer connectivity becomes a requirement
17:39 ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships
17:25 Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister
17:06 APM Terminals Aarhus upgrades its equipment fleet with new straddle carriers
16:37 Svitzer unveils strategy to be fully carbon neutral by 2040
16:19 Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation
15:04 WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy