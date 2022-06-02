2022 June 2 11:01

Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2022 fell by 15% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews 7%

In January-May 2022, seaport of Azov handled 2.668 million tonnes of cargo, down 15%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 15%, year-on-year, to 2.401 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 18% to 1.215 million tonnes, imports – by 17% to 152 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 11% to 1.034 million tonnes, transit – by 19% to 267 thousand tonnes.



In the 5-month period, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 23% to 1.683 million tonnes, oil products – by 5% to 330 thousand tonnes while handling of coal rose by 7% to 441 thousand tonnes

In January-May 2022, the port of Azov registered 789 arrivals and 804 departures versus 1,000 arrivals and 1,023 departures in January-May 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.