2022 June 2 10:34

ESP developed second package of proposals on container market support amid sanctions

Logistics Park "Yanino". Image source: Global Ports development of backbone network of transport and logistics centers

The Eurasian Union of Railway Freight Transportation Players (ESP) says it has developed a programme for development of backbone network of transport and logistics centers (TLC) across the Russian Federation. According to ESP, this initiative is to enhance resilience of the container business amid the aggressive macroeconomic environment.

“Together with the Ministry of Transport, ESP is working on preparing amendments into the ad hoc project. They are to be submitted to the Government for consideration in the beginning of June. The revised programme will clearly feature its refocusing on the Eastern Operating Domain,” reads the statement of ESP.

ESP believes that amid container infrastructure deficit special attention should be paid to construction of ‘rear’ terminals and development of border crossings at the Eastern Operating Domain. Besides, it is crucial to create TLC in large agglomerations of the Urals, Siberia and Far East which will particularly decrease the load on Moscow Transportation Hub.

Another government decree is being drafted to support private investors involved in construction of backbone TLC network. Loan rate subsidizing is proposed (50% of the interest rate of Russian Central Bank).

One more initiative of ESP is to prolong cancellation of customs duties for imported containers till March 2023. Due to withdrawal of foreign shipping lines from Russia, deficit of containers in the Russian Federation is estimated at 77,000 units.

Subsidizing of costs for purchase of containers is also under discussion.

The Eurasian Union of Railway Freight Transportation Players (ESP) was established by the major container operators of Russia, owners of ports and terminals. ESP members control about 90% of the market. Among them are TransContainer, RZD Business Active, FESCO, OTLK ERA.

