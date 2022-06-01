2022 June 1 17:53

RF Transport Ministry approves Bunkering Rules

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has approved the Bunkering Rules. According to the Order of RF Transport Ministry, the Rules set the procedure for bunkering of ships and other floating facilities at certain distance from ports (offshore bunkering) or maneuvering within harbours for leading ships or other floating facilities into or out of ports (harbor bunkering).



The newly approved Rules are available in Russian at the website of IAA PortNews >>>>