2022 June 1 17:09

B2C Europe fully integrated into A.P. Moller - Maersk

B2C Europe’s logistics products will be integrated into Maersk’s e-commerce portfolio in Europe, rebranded as Maersk and operating under the E-Delivery product

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) announces that, effective today, B2C Europe’s logistics products and services are further integrated into Maersk’s e-commerce portfolio in Europe, rebranded as Maersk and operating under the E-Delivery product. This marks the final step of the acquisition of the B2C firm.



By joining forces with B2C Europe, Maersk is upscaling its e-commerce efforts in Europe by providing customers access to over 100 last-mile carriers through one simplified interface.



Maersk´s E-Delivery product uses technical integrations to collect parcels at customers’ warehouses and inject them into all-important European carrier networks using its multi-carrier platform. This enables customers to both sell domestically from their warehouses as well as cross-border into Europe, leveraging their integrated customs clearance solutions across the most important entry hubs.



Back in February, Maersk also acquired Pilot Freight Service (Pilot), further extending its global integrated logistics offering. A move aimed to complement the previous takeovers of Performance Team and Visible SCM in the US; LF Logistics in China and the Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up, HUUB.