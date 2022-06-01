2022 June 1 15:32

Russia to hold Barents Rescue exercise on 2 June 2022

Norway is not to participate this year

Russia will hold Barents Rescue 2022 exercise on June 2, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) told IAA PortNews. Both parts dedicated to the rescue and search operations will be held within one day. The exercise will be commanded by the Sea Rescue Coordination Center of Murmansk and FSBI Marine Rescue Service.



International exercise Barents Rescue 2021 involved Norway which is not going to take part this year.



Among Russian participants are specialists, aircraft and ships of Murmansk SRCC, Expeditionary Unit of Rescue Operations, Northern Branch of Marine Rescue Service, RF Navy’s Northern Fleet, Arctic Region Border Service of FSB, Murmansk Center of ATM (branch of North-West Air Navigation), State Air Traffic Management Corporation of the Russian Federation, North-West Air Sea Rescue Center, Murmansk Murmansk Administration for Hydrometeorological Service, Federal Air Transport Agency, Emergency Medicine Center, etc.