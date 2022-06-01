2022 June 1 14:44

CPC receives RosPrirodNadzor’s unscheduled on-site inspection results

The company is reviewing the findings, planning to develop a program to rectify them

CPC-R says it has received an order to rectify violations found by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources by Mail of Russia on 27 May 2022. The document resulted from an unscheduled on-site inspection of 14 CPC facility sites in the Krasnodar Krai, Astrakhan Region, the Republic of Kalmykia, and the Stavropol Krai.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.